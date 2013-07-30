Leaked Password Protection

Data breaches have become all too common lately, arming attackers with millions of usernames, passwords and other sensitive data. We are unfortunately seeing attacks on WordPress sites in the wild leveraging this info.

Stay a Step Ahead of Attackers

Wordfence now includes protection against this specific threat. The feature allows you to block logins for administrators that use a known compromised password. Any administrator using a password previously seen in a breach will need to reset their password to log in. And we keep up to date with the latest breaches as the occur. We’ve done this by integrating our login security with the database provided by Troy Hunt’s version 2 of the Pwned Passwords API. Troy has built a substantial list of hundreds of millions of compromised passwords across hundreds of data breaches. LEARN MORE