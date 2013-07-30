Have you been hacked? Get Help

Why choose an endpoint firewall like Wordfence?

WordPress security is all we do.

Wordfence runs at the endpoint, your server, providing better protection than cloud alternatives. Cloud firewalls can be bypassed and have historically suffered from data leaks. Wordfence firewall leverages user identity information in over 85% of our firewall rules, something cloud firewalls don’t have access to. And our firewall doesn’t need to break end-to-end encryption like cloud solutions.

It's All About The Data

Our data is what makes the firewall and scanner effective, upgrade to Premium to enable real-time protection.

Total Attacks Blocked
11,448,416,830
Last 30 Days
Malicious IPs Blacklisted
165,607
Last 30 Days

The best protection available

WordPress Firewall

Wordfence includes a Web Application Firewall (WAF) that identifies and blocks malicious traffic. It runs at the endpoint, enabling deep integration with WordPress. Unlike cloud alternatives it does not break encryption, cannot be bypassed and cannot leak data. An integrated malware scanner blocks requests that include malicious code or content. Defends against brute force attacks by limiting login attempts, enforcing strong passwords and other login security measures. Upgrading to Premium enables real-time firewall rule and malware signature updates as well as the Real-time IP Blacklist, which blocks all requests from the most malicious IPs, protecting your site while reducing load.

Unrivaled detection capabilities

WordPress Security Scanner

The Wordfence scanner checks core files, themes and plugins for malware, bad URLs, backdoors, SEO spam, malicious redirects and code injections. It also compares your files with what is in the WordPress.org repository, checking their integrity and reporting any changes to you. Repair files that have changed by overwriting them with a pristine, original version and easily delete any files that don't belong. It also checks your site for known security vulnerabilities, abandoned and closed plugins. Content safety checks ensure that your files, posts and comments don't contain dangerous URLs or suspicious content. Upgrading to Premium enables real-time malware signature updates, reputation checks and better control over scan timing and frequency.

The best threat intelligence in the industry

Threat Defense Feed

The Threat Defense Feed arms the Wordfence plugin with the newest firewall rules, malware signatures, and malicious IP addresses it needs to keep your website safe. Wordfence protects over 4 million WordPress websites, giving us unmatched access to information about how hackers compromise sites, where attacks originate from and the malicious code they leave behind. Our security analysts and developers are 100% focused on WordPress security, constantly adding updates as they discover new threats. Premium members receive the real-time version of the Threat Defense Feed. Free users receive the community version, which is delayed by 30 days.

Wordfence Central

Wordfence Central is a powerful and efficient way to manage the security for multiple sites in one place.

More Powerful Features

Leaked Password Protection

Protect your site against attacks that leverage password information stolen in data breaches. Block logins for administrators using known compromised passwords.

Live Traffic

Monitor visits and hack attempts not shown in other analytics packages in real time; including origin, their IP address and the time of day.

Advanced Manual Blocking

Quickly and efficiently block entire malicious networks and any human or robot activity that indicates suspicious intentions based on pattern matching and IP ranges.

Country Blocking

Blocking countries who are clearly engaging in malicious activity is an effective way to protect your site during an attack. Premium Feature.

Repair Files

Wordfence uses our source code verification feature to help you recover from a hack. It tells you what changed in core, theme and plugin files and helps repair them.

Two-Factor Authentication

Stop brute force attacks permanently by using one of the most secure forms of remote system authentication available.

